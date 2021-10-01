11 Anambra PDP, APGA Lawmakers Defect To APC

Eleven lawmakers elected on the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State have jumped ship to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

In a statement, Mamman Mohammed, the media aide to Yobe State governor and the chairman of the national caretaker committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, said the defectors consisted of five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.