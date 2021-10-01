Friday, October 1, 2021
    Political parties

    11 Anambra PDP, APGA Lawmakers Defect To APC

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Eleven lawmakers elected on the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State have jumped ship to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

    In a statement, Mamman Mohammed, the media aide to Yobe State governor and the chairman of the national caretaker committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, said the defectors consisted of five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

