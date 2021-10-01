Friday, October 1, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Political partiesNews Feature

    3 Former Reps, Others Join PDP In Rivers

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Three former House of Representatives members, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, Hon. Iboroma Akpana and Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah on Thursday defected from APC to PDP in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

    Others who defected were the former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stephen Ezekwem as well as two former members of the House, Hon. Emmanuel Okata and Hon. Ibiso Nwuche.

    Receiving the defectors at a ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has failed Nigerians.

    In the meantime, Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described a melodrama the defection of its members to PDP.

    Previous article11 Anambra PDP, APGA Lawmakers Defect To APC
    Next articleAnambra Governorship: INEC Rallies Stakeholders To Avoid Constitutional Crisis
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com