3 Former Reps, Others Join PDP In Rivers

Three former House of Representatives members, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, Hon. Iboroma Akpana and Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah on Thursday defected from APC to PDP in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Others who defected were the former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stephen Ezekwem as well as two former members of the House, Hon. Emmanuel Okata and Hon. Ibiso Nwuche.

Receiving the defectors at a ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has failed Nigerians.

In the meantime, Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described a melodrama the defection of its members to PDP.