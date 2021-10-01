Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed fears over the worsening security challenges in the state.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu raised the alarm on Wednesday in Abuja at a forum organised by the INEC Press Corps on “Inclusive Election in Anambra State and beyond”.

He said a constitutional crisis may likely ensue in the state if the commission is unable to conduct elections on account of security challenges.

He said Section 178 of the Constitution has circumscribed the period for the conduct of governorship elections, adding that the period is cast in stone and is immovable.

He said the tenure of the incumbent governor of Anambra would expire on March 17, 2022 and that based on relevant laws, the earliest date for the election in Anambra is October 18, 2021while the latest date for the election, would be February 15, 2022.

Also, the chairman, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said poverty and exploitation of socio-economic challenges by politicians to perpetually keep themselves in the office are obstacles preventing the youth from taking up more leadership and elective positions in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has said that the police was making adequate preparations to ensure that election materials, ad hoc staff and lives and property of peoples in Anambra State were protected.

Baba, represented by Chief Superintendent of Police, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP has directed the force Deputy Inspector General of Police in-Charge of Operations to deploy necessary personnel and logistics needed for the election.