In line with company’s commitment to protect the environment and promote a more sustainable lifestyle, AXA Mansard Insurance plc, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, held an eventful week which it tagged ‘AXA Week for Good’. This was done in celebration of the global Corporate Responsibility Week.

We at AXA believe that it’s our collective responsibility to manage our impact on the environment by reducing resource use and promoting climate change awareness throughout the world.

Commenting on the initiative, Jumoke Odunlami, the Chief Customer and Marketing officer at AXA Mansard said, “Protecting the environment is a major step towards protecting the wellbeing of people and all living creatures. As we celebrate the global CR week, we must all take conscious steps to reduce activities that impacts the environment negatively and protect the world we live in.”

In line with this, the company lined up several activities which it wrapped around the theme ‘Zero Waste and the Importance of Recycling’, as highlighted below:

Beach Clean-up Exercise: AXA Mansard’s employees joined AXA employees worldwide in clean-up activities. The staff of AXA Mansard, on Saturday September 25, 2021, in partnership with ‘Let’s Do It World’ carried out their clean-up activity in Elegushi beach, Lagos with the aim of increasing the cleanliness around the ocean and improving the coastal and ocean ecosystem. The gathered waste items were donated to a recycling company in Lagos for proper use. Speaking about the beach clean-up exercise, Mr Olumide Coker (Country Leader, Let’s Do It Nigeria) noted that “We understand that this 1-day event does not guaranty a continuously clean beach. We however hope that the exercise would send a strong message to all Nigerians, that we all have a role to play in maintaining a sustainable environment for us to leave in.”

Indigent school partnership: The company will also be partnering with a notable school in the country to promote the use of recyclable materials as payment for school fees and help supplement additional cost for educational materials required by qualifying students. This is to encourage school children to start recycling from a young age aiming to change the future of the country by having the next generation of children to adopt the habit of the recycling.

SME Webinar: On September 22, 2021, the company held an open webinar for SMEs and the general public, enlightening them on ‘Zero Waste and The Importance of Recycling’. This was a very insightful session, as topics ranging from E-waste usage to income generation through recycling were vastly discussed.

AXA Mansard therefore uses this opportunity to reiterate its commitment to:

Reduce our energy consumption through a focus on energy efficiency solutions that optimize the usage in our buildings.

Reduce our office paper consumption and minimize the use of paper for our marketing and distribution activities whenever allowed by local requirements and regulators.

Reduce our water consumption in all AXA Mansard’s facilities.

Reduce the emissions derived from our business travel by minimizing the number of long-distance trips of our employees, stimulating the use of alternative means of communication.

Seek suppliers that support us in this journey through their solutions and business practices following the guidelines set in our Responsible Procurement Strategy.

Jumoke concluded “Sustainable development is our collective responsibility. We must strive to ensure that we meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”