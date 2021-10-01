Bala Muhammed Lacks “Moral Integrity”,

Says 7th Republic Group Convener, Kazeem

A group known as 7th Republic has condemned Buachi State Governor, tagging him as a person who lacks “moral integrity”.

In a series of Instagram post, an Instagram user known as tmkazeem, who is the convener of a group known as 7th Republic, lamented how Governor Bala Muhammed has failed to keep to his words.

Kazeem said that Bala Muhammed abandoned those who funded his campaigned as he had become intoxicated with power.

Below are the screenshots of the outbursts.