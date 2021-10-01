Friday, October 1, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Bala Muhammed Lacks “Moral Integrity”,

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Says 7th Republic Group Convener, Kazeem
    A group known as 7th Republic has condemned Buachi State Governor, tagging him as a person who lacks “moral integrity”.

    In a series of Instagram post, an Instagram user known as tmkazeem, who is the convener of a group known as 7th Republic, lamented how Governor Bala Muhammed has failed to keep to his words.

    Kazeem said that Bala Muhammed abandoned those who funded his campaigned as he had become intoxicated with power.

    Below are the screenshots of the outbursts.

    Previous articleNigeria At 61: Time For Introspection
    Next articleIgbo Presidency: APC Chieftain, Gololo Carpets Ononuju Over Comments On Buhari
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com