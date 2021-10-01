… Will Fg claim to play deaf on this popular saying ” ndiigbo enwena Eze” Did orji uzor Kalu , umahi and co not transfered this message to buhari or what ?

Truth be told nnamdi KANU they arrested is the one slowing the biafran progress with his compassion and diplomacy ( like they claimed) . Many youngmen has pleaded with him to hasten this process but he will always say ” patience ! Patience!! ”

Now that government has committed this blunder by arresting him , it seems like everyone in south east are Mazi nnamdi KANU to me ” ( can’t you see that all banks in south east aren’t having Nigerian flag anymore ,even when the people’s league state that banks isn’t included in this restriction) when KANU wasn’t arrested govenors , Presidency , ohanezi etc would have called kanu to lobby for this brouhaha ,but now they have no leader to call , they keep quiet hoping & waiting that their bloody conspiracies shall work in their favours !

Do you know with this present setting

Anambra state as a whole shall be cold as a ghost town on the supposed election day( since campaigners/vehicles are the recent target now) and its easy now for banks , NEPA stations, malls etc across east to mount biafran flags.

Who wants to protect you from ESN ? Is it the same book harams in Nigerian army or Fulani police so funny….

I laughed when nnamdi KANU was arrested because he has been the one slowing ipobs with his diplomacy. Nnamdi has never been the problem of Fg,maka na he has always been the easy access point ”

Wickedness/cleverness isn’t wisdom maka na igbó enwena Eze, na east onye abula bu nnamdi kanu

Engineer (mrs)Vivian ESE( Adaikwerre)

Umuchim, ahoada ,Rivers