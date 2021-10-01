Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Thursday said residents of the state will not sit at home on October 1, as ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Naija247news recalls that IPOB had ordered a sit-at-home in the south-east on October 1, and said it will bring down Nigerian flags in the south-east region.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital, Umahi said the October 1 date is very important to Nigeria and to the state, which was created on October 1, 1996.

The governor said Ebonyi had been so deprived in the past and was trying to catch up with the rest of the country on innovations.

“So, anybody that says ‘sit at home’ should know that Ebonyi people are not going to sit at home”.

“I appeal to the entire south-east people to remember the danger of this order. Many people have been killed for no reason because it.

“Agitation is natural and fundamental, but nobody is justified to carry guns illegally to kill other people.

“We condemn in totality the insecurity in the south-east being instigated by our people.”