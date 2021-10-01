Cannibalism: Reason for Mass Defection of PDP Members to APC

Many may be wondering why there seems to be an en-masse defection cry from PDP to APC within Nigerian Politics.

I won’t fail to acknowledge that a few other Political parties are doing quite well eg APGA, KOWA, AC etc…

The fact is that PDP ruled and dominated the political sphere of Nigeria for over a decade, before APC took over. Many Folks seem to quickly forget that PDP’s regime was kilograms full of corruption, and Nigeria’s global ranking in corruption was quite terrible.

Worst of all is the in fighting and political “cannibalism” within the party.

If I were a politician I’d run for my dear life rather than get eaten by greedy colleagues.

But I’m not a politician.

I know how that sounds.

Well, that’s why.

APC is not a bad party like some Folks portray them to be.

Nigerians are still expecting more dividends of democracy from the present regime. As promised.

Pray for and encourage your leaders. Uneasy sits the sitter that sits on the helm of affairs of the nation.

Read Proverbs 22:3

Apostle Constance C. Friday.