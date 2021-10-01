By Yemi Itodo

For making unpleasant comments against President Muhammad Buhari, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Garus Gololo, has come hard on Dr. Katch Ononuju, describing his comments as “uncomplimentary”.

Gololo, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja Thursday evening, said nobody stopped the Igbo ethnic group from contesting for presidential election in 2023.

According to him, “the Igbos, just like any other Nigerian is qualified to run for elections in Nigeria”, adding that, the result of the poll determines who the winner will be.

“I must be flank with you, the comments of Ononuju was very uncomplimentary and uncalled for. How would you in a bid to canvas for Igbo presidency, take a swipe on Mr. President, calling him all manners of names?

“Does anyone stop the Igbos from contesting for President? Why not go ahead and canvass for votes, instead of insulting the President?

“I was told he has a Doctorate Degree but from which institution, I don’t know, maybe it was just an honorary award. If not, how could someone who is well read, be calling the President unprintable names at a live national television program?

“Let the Igbos campaign and win votes during the election. Votes are not collated on television and elections are not won on the media”, Gololo said.

Dr. Ononuju, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Public Affairs Commentator, was quoted as saying President Buhari was “sentimental” and “parochial” in issues of national concerns.

Ononuju, while appearing on a Channels Television morning program, Sunrise, on Wednesday, was also said to have made other comments against the President that didn’t go down well with Dr. Gololo.