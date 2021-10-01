Ijaws Don’t Have Identity Crisis Avoid Ijaw Territories

Dear Compatriots

Miabiye’s Double Down On Tony Nnadi Eastern Nigeria foundation of Break Free Proposal from Bristish creation called Nigeria

I have taken further time and efforts to compile record of facts as evidence of Ijaw Nation Sovereign foundation and how it was schemed by Bristish machinations into British creation called Nigeria.

Review the synthesis of these facts in the Short historical piece above.

The notion that holds that Ijaw rejection of Biafra, Eastern Nigeria or Lower Niger Territory proposition as based on or derived from its experience in Nigeria is not only poorly founded in facts of recorded evidence of history but a demonstration of very poor spectrum of facts, collection, analysis and use of accessible information and proper consultation of people. More that Ijaw-Nation particularly.

No responsible person attempts to secure alliance of peoples and nations by their prescriptive definition of the people and proclaiming such prescription as a mandate of the people when no such mandate is evident as derived formally and officially from the people resolved will.

Holding a solemn assembly in Port Hourcourt convened by an NGO by name LNC who may have invited its associates and friends to discuss its proposal and adopting same in no way concludes that the presents of certain ijaws in its ranks amount to a mandate.

Noble and well intentioned as that may be, it will not be different from Ojukwu Assembling his Bristish Constituted Eastern Nigeria associated of his Government to adopted a Country Biafra and running along with that position as mandate of Indegineous peoples within its territory and Government so constituted.

Do not forget that before Biafra, Ijaws had declared a reaffirmation of its sovereignity in a Republic of Niger Delta. A Republic that Ojukwu himself crushed.

When Ojukwu became aware of what ijaws had known for long and fought against, it was only wise for him to begin by acknowledging respectfully if not appologizingly that his action had been taken by poor knowledge and understanding of the Bristish system of manipulative and coercive gagging of the Will of peoples for thier imperialistic interest.

Ijaws had not only prior to Ojukwu and his family experience on London and Nigeria been to London in many years of experiencing Britain and understanding them and had resisted them.

It was only natural for Ijaws to resist Ojukwu own hurried game to force ijaws into another strange brand called Biafra. A Portuguese name identity that has no meaning or relevance to ijaw identity and autochthony.

Very Naturally, Isaac Adaka Boro, who Ojukwu Eastern Nigeria of Bristish creation was in prison sentenced by Ojukwu’s Government to Death.

Ijaw-Nation and people have firm and clear understanding and knowledge of their history and sovereign status.

Those whose conclusion and hold a perception of Ijaw basis of rejection of anything Nigeria to be narrowed to Eastern Nigeria or Biafra experience and so seek to circumvent that a new narrative around the Lower Niger Territory are as guilty as Biafra and Eastern Nigeria narrative foundation.

Continued promotion of that circumventive narrative and blaming Nnamdi Kanu or Ojukwu as the reason of Ijaw rejection of any identity other than its own historical and cultural autochthony is disingenuous, ignorant and crafty.

We have no such case against Nnamdi Kanu or Ojukwu Biafra or Eastern Nigeria.

Both Biafra and Eastern Nigeria are all relics of long chain of British and post Bristish Nigeria that seek to eclipse Ijaw identity and are the infectious influence over the minds of People whose experiences and worldview are shaped by the fraud of Bristish called Nigeria.

Ijaw people will on account of this continue to resist and reject any attempt to recreate these narratives and symbolization as Eastern Nigeria, Biafra or Lower Niger Territory. Nobody should include Ijaw-Nation and it’s territory under a relic of colonial definition. We never were colonialized by Conquest or Consent. We rather entered relationships of Trade and Friendship for which we had solid Evidence in Records of Time and History.

We are Ijaws. We are created by God as Ijaws. We had formed Sovereign State as Ijaws. We had entered legal agreements as Ijaws. We have developed political and economic and cultural institutions that are autochthonously ijaw. If you understand this and your respect our will, you will not force any representation of our territory into anything but what we have defined and called ourselves and our territory by.

Those this mean we hate and are not willing to alley with others? You will also be wrong factually and Historically as records demonstrate otherwise, as you will be wrong to hold that we will otherwise.

We understand the value, importance and imperative of alliances. We have a method to such alliance as will reflect our interest and respect those of others. When you get this point and admit to certain previous wrong steps you may have opened up for honest and respectful engagement. Stop putting ijaw territory into some alliances territory or making claims that you have some mandate rising from Solemn Assembly that adopted an Alliance to which Ijaws consented to. It is not true and it is wrong and usurpation.

Everything in Ijaw position predated anything Nigeria or British.

We shall follow up with you on these records with earlier records with Purteguse and Ijaw relationship from far thence that is currently being researched.

Ijaws are over 10,000 of evident migrationary expansion and stay on all its lands on coastal Rivers and estuarine territory it inhabit and identity as Ijaws therein.

Trying to bring Ijaw-Nation and people under some NGO named LNC and Territory is offensive to our sense of dignity and the terms and methods or pretending to have consulted and recieved Ijaw-Nation mandate smarks of the type of fraud we have experienced and become well acquainted with and accustomed to.

We don’t have identity crisis in Ijaw-Nation.

Advising against moves to identify us away from who we are is a conscious effort to guide and help you better design a responsive proposal for the success of your Alliance initiative.

We have strong legacy of successful effort in our proud past. We are taking time to organically build Ijaw-Nation into a An Ijaw Nation-State.

That is why since 1989 we have been building what has become INC and all its member organizations like IYC, IWC, NUIS, NAIF and more across the globe.

People need a lot of humility and introspection to truly consider and honestly navigate and engineer their dreams respectfully and responsibly.

Hoping that God grant us all grace. Less media noise and propaganda of false claims to mandate, narratives and facts with more private and respectful interactions will be helpful.

Miabiye Kuromiema is of Abuloma-Ijaw Clan

Writes from

Katy, Texas USA