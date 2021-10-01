Friday, October 1, 2021
    Insecurity: Attempts By Agents Of Darkness To Give Dog Bad Name To Hang It -Nnamdi Kanu

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    I observed our routine visit to
    our indefatigable Client, Mazi
    Nnamdi Kanu in the company
    of my colleague – Maxwell
    Opara Esq. The conviviality
    was awesome.
    Expectedly, our Client, Onyendu
    Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was
    traumatized by the troubling
    news of the brutal attempt to
    assassinate me, he was fully
    briefed on the miracle of God upon my life. Upon his
    recovery from the shock, he
    assured me that we are on this earth for a divine assignment and that no man will take our life because Chukwuokike Abiama is always on the throne.
    He was further briefed on
    other disturbing situation /
    happenings. He frowned at the desperate attempts by the agents of darkness to give a dog a bad name in order to
    hang it.
    Warnings and instructions
    were well noted because Mazi
    Nnamdi Kanu have always stood for peace and protection of our people and not the contrary.

    He thanked people of good
    conscience who have refused
    to be derailed regardless of the prevailing history of
    intimidation and victimization.
    He emphatically urged all and
    sundry to continue to remain
    peaceful in their conduct, and
    always operate within the confines of the law as they
    have always done.

    Mazi Nnamdi Kanu offered
    special prayers to those who
    had lost earnings,
    opportunities, incomes and daily bread in the course of
    expressing their firm solidarity with him. He prays to Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama to reward them according to their sacrifices Ise.

    Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu
    emphatically implored his
    followers to continue to shun
    violence and never be cajoled
    or tempted by the enemies of
    our people into changing their peaceful method.

    MNK is in good spirit, and very
    strong in his convictions.
    Miracle is really on the way, I
    will not spell it out here. But
    note that victory is assured Umuchineke. Do not loose hope
    and focus. Keep your eyes on
    the ball and never you be
    distracted.

    Your prayers are working,
    kindly intensify more of your supplications without ceasing.Chukwuokike Abiama is always on the throne
    Umuchineke, and He cannot let his children down Iseeee.
    Thank you and remained hugely blessed EZIGBO
    UMUCHINEKE.
    I love you all.

    Signed:
    Bar Ifeanyi Ejiofor (Onyendu
    Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Lead Counsel)
    30th September 2021

