I observed our routine visit to
our indefatigable Client, Mazi
Nnamdi Kanu in the company
of my colleague – Maxwell
Opara Esq. The conviviality
was awesome.
Expectedly, our Client, Onyendu
Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was
traumatized by the troubling
news of the brutal attempt to
assassinate me, he was fully
briefed on the miracle of God upon my life. Upon his
recovery from the shock, he
assured me that we are on this earth for a divine assignment and that no man will take our life because Chukwuokike Abiama is always on the throne.
He was further briefed on
other disturbing situation /
happenings. He frowned at the desperate attempts by the agents of darkness to give a dog a bad name in order to
hang it.
Warnings and instructions
were well noted because Mazi
Nnamdi Kanu have always stood for peace and protection of our people and not the contrary.
He thanked people of good
conscience who have refused
to be derailed regardless of the prevailing history of
intimidation and victimization.
He emphatically urged all and
sundry to continue to remain
peaceful in their conduct, and
always operate within the confines of the law as they
have always done.
Mazi Nnamdi Kanu offered
special prayers to those who
had lost earnings,
opportunities, incomes and daily bread in the course of
expressing their firm solidarity with him. He prays to Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama to reward them according to their sacrifices Ise.
Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu
emphatically implored his
followers to continue to shun
violence and never be cajoled
or tempted by the enemies of
our people into changing their peaceful method.
MNK is in good spirit, and very
strong in his convictions.
Miracle is really on the way, I
will not spell it out here. But
note that victory is assured Umuchineke. Do not loose hope
and focus. Keep your eyes on
the ball and never you be
distracted.
Your prayers are working,
kindly intensify more of your supplications without ceasing.Chukwuokike Abiama is always on the throne
Umuchineke, and He cannot let his children down Iseeee.
Thank you and remained hugely blessed EZIGBO
UMUCHINEKE.
I love you all.
Signed:
Bar Ifeanyi Ejiofor (Onyendu
Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Lead Counsel)
30th September 2021
