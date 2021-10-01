I observed our routine visit to

our indefatigable Client, Mazi

Nnamdi Kanu in the company

of my colleague – Maxwell

Opara Esq. The conviviality

was awesome.

Expectedly, our Client, Onyendu

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was

traumatized by the troubling

news of the brutal attempt to

assassinate me, he was fully

briefed on the miracle of God upon my life. Upon his

recovery from the shock, he

assured me that we are on this earth for a divine assignment and that no man will take our life because Chukwuokike Abiama is always on the throne.

He was further briefed on

other disturbing situation /

happenings. He frowned at the desperate attempts by the agents of darkness to give a dog a bad name in order to

hang it.

Warnings and instructions

were well noted because Mazi

Nnamdi Kanu have always stood for peace and protection of our people and not the contrary.

He thanked people of good

conscience who have refused

to be derailed regardless of the prevailing history of

intimidation and victimization.

He emphatically urged all and

sundry to continue to remain

peaceful in their conduct, and

always operate within the confines of the law as they

have always done.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu offered

special prayers to those who

had lost earnings,

opportunities, incomes and daily bread in the course of

expressing their firm solidarity with him. He prays to Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama to reward them according to their sacrifices Ise.

Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

emphatically implored his

followers to continue to shun

violence and never be cajoled

or tempted by the enemies of

our people into changing their peaceful method.

MNK is in good spirit, and very

strong in his convictions.

Miracle is really on the way, I

will not spell it out here. But

note that victory is assured Umuchineke. Do not loose hope

and focus. Keep your eyes on

the ball and never you be

distracted.

Your prayers are working,

kindly intensify more of your supplications without ceasing.Chukwuokike Abiama is always on the throne

Umuchineke, and He cannot let his children down Iseeee.

Thank you and remained hugely blessed EZIGBO

UMUCHINEKE.

I love you all.

Signed:

Bar Ifeanyi Ejiofor (Onyendu

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Lead Counsel)

30th September 2021