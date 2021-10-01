Nigeria At 61: Time For Introspection

Our response to the Buhari presidency and the demons it has unleashed on the country may be the last chance to get it right.

But it won’t be by mere wishful thinking. As 2023 beckons, there must be a conscious effort to walk away from Buhari’s tunnel vision and nepotism.

Conscious effort must be made by all to build a nation around a vision that promotes common good. Fairness, equity and justice must be the pivot around which any agenda to save Nigeria revolves because sustenance of the Nigerian Federation demands a union of equals.

The hubris of the former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, who recently claimed during an interview on Arise Television that he and fellow travelers on the boulevard of deceit had decided, unilaterally, on the country’s indissolubility no longer suffices.

Neither is the rest of Nigeria prepared to continue tolerating the puerile tantrums of ungrateful immigrants such as Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), whose father, Alhaji Baba Ahmed, a Mauritanian cow seller, only came to Nigeria from Mauritania in 1920.

Baba-Ahmed still goes to his home country, Mauritania, for family celebrations, the same way Buhari goes to Niger Republic to felicitate with his first cousins.

Yet, all that indigenous peoples of Nigeria get from these dual nationality citizens are insults, which is why Baba-Ahmed would have the effrontery to tell the rest of the country that, “We will lead Nigeria the way we have led Nigeria before. Whether we are president or vice-president, we will lead Nigeria.”

This anniversary should afford Nigerians the opportunity to decide what they want. But one thing is clear: The status quo is no longer sustainable. We either change course or Nigeria as we know it today perishes.