Refund N4.5m Nomination Fee To Aspirant, Appeal Court Orders PDP

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to refund the money paid by an aspirant for the purchase of expression of interest form for the 2015 Anambra Central Senatorial District election.

Barrister Chukwunweike Maduekwe had gone to court through his counsel, Patrick Ikwueto (SAN) against the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Senator Uche Ekwunife contending that no primary was held as promised before he purchased the form.

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya on Thursday ordered the PDP to deposit the sum of N4.5 million for the expression of interest and nomination form to a designated bank account.