Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday claimed the country does not have a responsive government going by current happenings.

Governor Wike stated this in Abuja, the nation’s capital during the Executive Management Course 14.

Delivering a lecture on the topic, ‘Governance, Security and Sustainable Development in Africa,’ Wike said a responsible government would lead to environmental sustainability, taking a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

“Only a determined, committed government with the right policy measures can solve this and not a government of promises like what we have today. What we have today cannot be a responsive government that will provide all this,” he said.

The Rivers governor believes that the duty of every government is to invest in social and economic infrastructure such as railways, roads, sea, and airports.

Frowning at leaders who give excuses in governance, the governor said equitable distribution of resources is fundamental in achieving peace, security, and sustainable development.

He also spoke on the development of Africa, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled the giant economies of the world.

According to Wike, the continent would need billions of dollars including loans to support its future growth and development needs in the next five years.

On borrowings, he flayed the Federal Government for its decision to seek foreign loans from China, arguing that conditions must be met before any money would be given out.

“When you borrow, there are conditions attached. You go to China and borrow, China must be the contractors. I am borrowing, I am paying you as we have agreed but one of the conditions is that we must be the one that will carry out this work,” he said.

“Apart from the interest you are going to make from the loan, you are also making money from doing the work. You see the problem because you have no choice, it erodes independence. You must do what they say you should do.