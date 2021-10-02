Saturday, October 2, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    “Restructure Nigeria, get us back to regional governance, where our founding fathers established, Ex-Gov Victor Attah tells Buhari’s administration

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    9

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

    As Nigeria celebrated its 61st independence anniversary, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, yesterday called for restructuring of the country and power shift to the South for peace to reign in the nation.

    Speaking on Arise News Channel Programme, Nigeria at 61, Attah called for a restructuring of the political system that would enable the zones to manage their resources and contribute to the center as was obtainable in the first republic.

    He emphasised the need to allow for a power shift in order to engender peace in Nigeria.

    Attah chided an unnamed Northern governor, who stated that retaining power in the North was no longer a matter of convention but covenant.

    “People are asking for change, restructure Nigeria so we can have true federalism. Nigerians are not asking for something new, it is what has been practiced over the years which is true federalism, resource control.

    “People have been shouting restructure and you don’t want to restructure and they will say no, we want to go. Nobody ever wants to remain in a union where he is not comfortable,” he said.

    “Restructure Nigeria, get us back to where our founding fathers established. Without that, I really fear because those people who are asking for secession have reached elastic limits,” he warned.

    Previous articleBoko Haram Islamic Sect Now in Charge Of Over 500 Communities in 8 Wards of Shiroro LGA
    Next articleUS Felicitates with Nigeria on 61st Independence Anniversary
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com