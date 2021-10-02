Saturday, October 2, 2021
    Timothy Olawale, NECA DG is dead

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    The director-general of the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), is dead, a statement issued by the association confirmed on Saturday.

    Olawale was said to have died in Abuja on Friday where he had gone for an official engagement.

    A source said Olawale was on his seat when he could not get up and was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

    “It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Timothy Olawale -our director-general, which occurred on October 1, 2021 at a hospital in Abuja.

    He is survived by a wife, children and other relatives. We pray the good Lord to grant his family and us all, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

    The association is in contact with the family and more information will be communicated in due course” a statement from NECA said.

    Olawale was confirmed as the sustantive DG of NECA in January 2019, after six months in acting capacity.

    He succeded Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December, 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.

