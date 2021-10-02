US Felicitates with Nigeria on 61st Independence Anniversary

By Bennett Oghifo

The United States Government has said it looked forward to expanding the relationship between it and Nigeria over the coming year and advancing both countries’ mutual interests.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, said this in a goodwill message to Nigeria on its 61st independence anniversary, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Department of State.

“On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 61st anniversary of their independence,” the statement said.

“The strong partnership between our two countries is based on our common commitment to democracy and diversity, and a shared spirit of entrepreneurship. As your partner, we will continue to support Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment. We value Nigerian leadership on issues including African peace and security, ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back a more inclusive economy, and reducing greenhouse emissions and creating a clean energy future.”