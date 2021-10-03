KANO – Amid controversy generated by Governors of the North and Southern Nigeria over power shift, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Friday cautioned his colleagues not to divide Nigeria on a subject that was purely in the exclusive list of political parties.

The Kano state governor in a speech to mark Nigeria@61 said he believe that Nigeria is a united and indivisible country and that our constitution has even taken care of that.

Ganduje explained that “I don’t see secession as the way out of the current challenges afflicting the nation. Instead, I recommend dialogue as a crucial option for addressing such problems.”

He stressed that “The recent problem between northern governors and southern governors as I earlier mentioned is unfortunate. Because a situation whereby governors of one region speak an uncomplimentary language to their colleagues in the other region is not civilised at all. There is no civilization at all in that.”

Ganduje maintained that “The issues at stake are varied, some issues that can be resolved while some issues are political party issues. “

Speaking further on the contentious issue, the governor noted that “the constitution has not mentioned that power should shift from north to south, but it has been a tradition in the country to have power zoning. And this zoning is a strategy by a political party. Each party has to develop a strategy on how to win an election.”

Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje posited that “if you think power shift will bring you votes to win elections, you have not offended the constitution. If you think you can retain the leadership of this country forever and win elections, the constitution is not offended. So I thought this issue should be left to political parties to resolve. Not we as governors to have two opposing groups.”

He, therefore, called the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum to “convene a meeting of the Governors’ Forum so that we apologize to each other for making uncomplimentary remarks on each other on an issue that is solely a political issue. That is my stand on that.”