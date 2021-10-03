Anambra Guber: APC Postpones Campaign Flag-Off To Honour…….

Less than 36 days to the Anambra State gubernatorial election, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of the campaign flag-off of its governorship rally scheduled for Saturday in Onitsha.

The party who announced the postponement in a statement issued by its governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba in Abuja said the decision was taken in honour of victims of various attacks in the state.

According to him, the move includes the recent murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, husband to late Dora Akunyili, ex-minister of Information and Communications among others.

Speaking, he said, “As a mark of respect and honour for all those who have lost their lives we have decided to cancel the campaign flag-off rally scheduled for Saturday.

“We would like to note that the safety of people’s lives must at all times be prioritized over any political interest, activities and or associations.

“Lastly, I will be the very last person to play politics with the lives of our people; neither will I allow anybody to do so under my watch.”

It could be recalled that the Anambra State Governorship election is scheduled to hold in the state on Nov. 6, 2021.