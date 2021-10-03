BOMBSHELL! 90% of ministers in Buhari’s cabinet are dead wood– Shetimma

LAGOS: The President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to carry out a holistic cabinet reshuffle saying that 90 per cent of his Ministers are dead woods and mere waste.

President Muhammadu Buhari last month sacked two ministers from his cabinet. They are Ministers of Agriculture, Mohammed Sabo Nanono and his Power counterpart, Saleh Mamman.

However, speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Shetimma said the majority of the present crop of ministers in President Buhari’s cabinet are dead woods who cannot give Nigerians the expected results.

“I concur with those saying more ministers in the current government should be sacked because you cannot have ministers who are dead woods and you expect them to give you good results”.

“Even though a few of them are performing but 90 per cent of them are just waste, who are adding no value to the government. To that extent, reshuffling the entire cabinet will not be a bad idea”.

“The president still has over a year to complete his tenure even though I don’t expect him to perform any miracle from now to the end of his tenure.

But I believe he can still put something good on the ground for his successor to work with. There is nothing wrong in removing the non-performing ministers and injecting fresh bloods”.