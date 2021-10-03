ADO-EKITI – A strong contender for the 2022 Governorship Election in Ekiti State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) State, Kayode Adaramodu has described the supports of prominent Nigerian financial experts towards his political aspiration as not only huge but significant.

A team of former Bank Executives of the Guaranty Trust Bank(GTB) led by Otunba Olumide Adekunbi had foot the bill of the nomination form.

Speaking shortly after the forms were handed over to the governorship aspirant, Adekunbi the gesture was not only a show of supports but an attestation to Adaramodu ‘s competence to lead Ekiti out of its present economic mess.

Adekunbi who said the donation is one of the numerous supports outlined for Adaramodu’s aspiration, however, described the PFP man as having the capacity to lead the state forward judging from their experiences with him.

In his remarks, Adaramodu who was full of joy said his vision “to make the state a healthy self-sufficient community of proud citizens and the best place to live in Nigeria” is on course.

The committee of friends and his former colleagues at GTBank, went to the PDP national headquarters on Thursday to obtain the forms as part of their contributions to the project.

According to him, PDP remains the hope of Nigerians particularly Ekiti State where functional governance has been suffering.

“In practical terms, the current administration in Ekiti state is sound on paper in policy formation but lacks the needed impetus to translate such into reality for the common good of all. We are in this race to drive impactful improvements and sustainable development that meet the needs of our people”, says Adaramodu.