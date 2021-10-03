National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said the Southeast is not being marginalized as claimed.

Speaking with DAILY POST, Shettima wondered how the Southeast was marginalized when they have produced a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and a former Senate President.

He pointed out that people of the Southeast should hold their Governors, Senators and leaders responsible for the shortfall of infrastructure and problems in their region.

The AYCF National President said the North can claim to have been marginalized and not the Southeast.

Shettima explained that the North Central has been left out in the scheme of leadership in Nigeria.

According to Shettima: “When they say they are being marginalized, I don’t understand how and where they are being marginalized.

“And if they are talking about being marginalized, what happens to the North Central? North central has never produced the number two person in the seat of governance, but the Southeast had. They had SGF and Senate President.

“The North central has gotten nothing since 1999 till date. If there is any region that has been marginalized, then it’s the North central and they have not agitated or killed anybody, or held the country to ransom. So what marginalization are they talking about, there is nothing like marginalization.

“Don’t they have the number of Senators required? Don’t they have Ministers, governors? so why are they channelling their anger to the centre and not to their leaders? What are the governors doing with all the fundings they are getting?”