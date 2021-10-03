Sunday, October 3, 2021
    JUST IN : Another top medical doctor murdered in Anambra State

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    A foremost medical doctor and chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, Dr Lawrence Ezenwa, has been killed in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

    According to reports, Ezenwa, who is from Abia State, was visiting his wife’s village, Ukpo, in Nnewi South, when he met his death, his driver was also shot and killed.

    His killers have not been identified.

    Until his death, Dr Ezenwa was the Managing Director of St Saviours Hospital in Okija with branches in Enugu and Abuja.

