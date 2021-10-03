Sunday, October 3, 2021
    Suspected IPOB Militants Set Nnewi Home Of APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, On Fire

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    The home of Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC was set on fire.

    Igbokwe’s home which is located at Nnewi, Anambra State was set on fire on Sunday 3rd of October.

    Igbokwe, who is based in Lagos State alleged that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were behind the attack.

    “IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they raised down the my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV.

    “To God be the glory . I am still alive. My Study is my greatest regret,” Igbokwe wrote on his Facebook page.

    The APC chieftain has been one of the few prominent Igbo leaders standing firmly against the activities of the secessionist group.

    Igbokwe had also recent accused the IPOB of killing Chike Akunyili husband of late former NAFDAC Director General, Dora Akunyili.

