Tinubu Most Suitable Candidate For 2023 Presidency – Awonuga

LAGOS – Olatunde Awonuga, the Technical Director, Economic Bureau, Centre for Policy Intervention in Africa (CEPIA), has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Lagos State governor, is the most suitable for Nigeria’s presidency come 2023.

Awonuga, in a statement made available to SUNDAY INDEPENDENT at the weekend, said that Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), should be allowed to carry the party’s flag for the nation’s number one leadership position.

He said: “What the nation needs at this moment is a visionary leader whose testimonials reside not only in books or regurgitated ideas commonly expressed by many, but in practical achievements, both human and material, that can be pointed at.”

He stressed that the nation needed a politician of Tinubu’s stature and make-up at this moment, to sustain the developmental struggles of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Nigeria would need a pragmatist, not deterred by the barriers of region, ethnicity or ideology, but one who could weld together these multiple and complex endowments of which the country was made of for transformative changes and sustainable development on the path already shown by President Buhari.

Tinubu in all estimations, he stressed, remained the most suitable person for the job, adding that his influence and appeal transcended his region of birth and remained one of the solid bridges across the Niger for navigating inter-regional and nationalistic solidarities.

He added: “Political opponents and actors who have had to contend with Asiwaju would readily admit his humanist principle of magnanimity and humility even in victory.

“This attitude to life generally has endeared him to many and even to his staunchest of critics many of whom have had to take recourse to seeking his help at difficult times.