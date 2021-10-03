Why Lagos APC Should Retain Balogun As Chairman – Rep Members

LAGOS – Some members of the Federal House of Representatives have urged the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to retain the Caretaker Committee chairman, Tunde Balogun, as the state party chairman, insisting that he alone has all the qualities to keep the party together.

Hon. Taiwo Ko­lawole, Hon. James Owolabi and Hon. Babatunde Hunpe, members representing Aje­romi/Ifelodun, Ifako-Ijaiye and Badagry Constituencies respectively, stated this in a statement signed by them and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

The lawmakers maintained that the Balogun’s tenure as the party chairman in Lagos, witnessed peace and tranquility, as well as crises-free tenure, which according to them, earned him the caretaker position, which he is currently holding.

According to the lawmakers, “We believe so much in the leadership style of Alhaji Tunde Ba­logun because he has done so much to keep the party in peace. We all still remember everything to ensure that we came out victorious in the 2019 general. We also held local government elections and we won in all 57 councils.

“Even though there were some issues after the conduct of the local government pri­maries and there were mem­bers of the party who were aggrieved by the outcome of the primaries, but with the efforts of Alhaji Balogun, these issues were resolved and we won the election.

“For those of us who are APC federal lawmakers from Lagos, we have always been proud of his performance and we will always commend his efforts. For us, we believe he has the the ability to continue running the affairs of the party.

“Alhaji Balogun is a political juggernaut and we are not surprised because he has always delivered. We still remember how he delivered in the general elec­tions in 2019 in which he deliv­ered the 40 constituencies for the House of Assembly and he was also able to win us the governorship seat.

“We are calling on all loyal and faithful members of the party to rally round Alhaji Balogun to continue to steer the wheel of the party. It is a known fact that there has been no tenure that has witnessed a violence free tenure like that of Alhaji Balogun.