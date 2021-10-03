In just one year after a disgraceful and shameful exit as the national chairman of the ruling APC, the political career of Adams Oshiomhole has suffered a huge setback to the extend that today Oshiomole has became a political mad dog who is attacking the most responsible national figure, a resourceful leader of APC, a Cheiftain of APC and hopefully the next national Chairman of APC, His Excellency Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar.

On this aspect of rejoinders, we decided to digest every single lie and claim by Adam Oshiomole on the most committed and incoming APC National Chairman HE Abdulaziz Yari with the tangible facts and clear terms that every right thinking Nigerian will belief on.

First of all, as we all know today in Nigerian politics, Adam Oshiomole has already became an expired political product that no party is willing to buy such product into there domain and the overal populance today believes that Oshiomole’s political career have been reduced to just a mere rubble rouser and by no other person than the former Edo state governor who after leaving the office became the worst ever APC National Chairman in the history of Nigerian politics.

Again, not so long after the court of appeal affirmed his sack as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oshiomole has been dislodged in Edo state where he governed from 2008 to 2016. The people of Edo became more clear to the term that they disown him from there state for been an usual failure and the worst political creation from their state. But this, is another story for another day or may be in the subsequent version of the rejoinder.

For record emphasis and to make histroy very clear for the yet unborn generation. Its very important that other Nigerians especially members of the APC across the nation to know that, Oshiomole’s claims against the most humble politician Abdulaziz Yari are untrue, false and just a mere verbal masturbation from a mis-guided, illogical and both mouted politician of the century, who fails to different between the excellent leadership of Abdulaziz Yari in all ramifications and his worst ever leadership of APC as a party.

But before then, Oshiomole claimed that Yari was not able to manage the political affairs of a single state and that he would be the worst APC national chairman if elected into the position by the party. Fine !, On this, it’s very important to take us back to the political history of the man Abdulaziz Yari to know whether if he is truly a failure or a winner and a success politician.

Since from the beginning of Yari’s political sojourn in 1987, Yari was never for once been a failure, but rather a succeesful winner, a progressive planner, a strategic politician, a master of the game and serial winner of all the political battle that came across his way.

Yari remains on the winning site since from the political permutation of DPN when Abdul’aziz Yari was just a youth leader of the party that mobilized for a party chairman to win the seat of party chairman during the IBB era. He was a winner during UNCP era, a winner during the APP time, a winner during ANPP politicking, a perfect winner and the building block in creation of APC merger and he currently remains a winner at the current APC political generation.

The political assignment given to Yari in 1999 when he served as the Secretary of the then All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) between 1999 and 2003 delivered successfully. He delivered when he was elected Chairman of ANPP Zamfara State in 2003 and later rose to the position of ANPP National Financial Secretary and served in this position till 2007. He delivered when he was elected as Member representing Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency from 2007 to 2011. He was a winner at all times and and delivered perfectly what was given to do.

On April 26, 2011, the people of zamfara state asked Yari to come back home from the National Assembly for a number one seat assignmnet in the state and was elected Governor of Zamfara State on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party(ANPP). Yari was a winner and delivered the mandate and the assignment given to him by his people.

Again in the 2015 gubernatorial elections, the people of zamfara saw a better zamfara state under Abdulaziz Yari and they re-elected him as Governor under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He was again a winner and delivered his assignment at this junction.

On May 18, 2015, Yari’s colleagues in the Nigeria Governors’ Forum unanimously elected him as their Chairman, succeeding Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi after believing in Yari’s able leadership and charisma to lead them as the Chairman NGF. This alone shows how Abdulaziz Yari can be able to managed over 36 states including Adam Oshiomole’s state affairs tackless of one state.

In addition, when Zamfara State Governor Mahmud Shinkafi defected to the PDP in January 2009, taking the ANPP’s state executive committee with him, the whole Nigeria is watching zamfara politics then, Yari take the remaining pieces of the ANPP, re-arranged it, build it and delivered the seat of the Governor to the party by depeating the seating governor who left the party A political battle that up to today many politicians in Nigeria respected and saluted Yari for. Here again, Yari was a winner and delivered the assignment given to him and shows to the world his political sagacity to make things that are impossible happens politically possible. Then to ask Oshiomole where is Yari became a failure politically ?

On the side of Adam Oshiomole political sojourn, history have it that even the governorship election that made him the governor of Edo state was not win battle by Oshiomole’s popularity, but was given to the Oshiomole by the court and not from the people’s votes. An indication that Oshiomole served a political carrier as a failure and worst governor.

Secondly, when Adam Oshiomole talk about Yari’s unable to manage the political affairs of a single state, or become a failure since before he became the national chairman of APC. It’s baffles any one to call Oshiomole as either stupid and mentally slow politicial or some one who know nothing about the political struggle of Yari’, yari political process and yari political dynasty since day one.

Coming to the 2015 historic politicking on merger to form the APC when Abdulaziz Yari headed and hosted the merger proceeding between AD, ACN, ANPP and others. A time when every body was in fair and confused over the challenges within the different parties involved in the merger. International politicians, political experts and political parties are saying it is impossible to happen, but Yari made a history of making it possible to form the APC that today Nigerians is witnessing and every one is willing to be in it including Adam Oshiomole.

After the formation of the APC, Yari was able to delivered Northwest zone for President Buhari and APC, he was able to delivere Zamfara state to APC completely. He delivered 3 Senators, 7 House of Reps and 24 State Assembly members to APC. Where is Adam Oshiomole hidden in 2015 when Yari accomplished these to APC ?

Then, let forget about 2015 since Oshiomole has not done any thing to APC and was no where to be found then. In 2019, despite all the challenges faced by Abdulaziz Yari which was initiated, engineered and sponsored from the Oshiomole’s national office to ensure Oshiomole’s prepapred candidate that paid the highest transaction succeed, if not for Yari’s doggedness and commitment.

Oshiomole openly declared that, it is either his prepared candidate in zamfara or no election. Unfortunately for Oshiomole, Yari was there for the masses and the people of zamfara until Oshiomole’s candidate was push to shame.

Yari stand still for the people’s choice and after Oshiomhole saw a clear defeat on his higher bidder and annointed candidate from the side of Yari. He quickly dissolved the primary election to escape embrassement. Unlikely, on the second primary election time, Oshiomole failed to sent another delegation for the primaries until its about only 24 hours left to the closure of primaries by the INEC just to maneuver his way, but at the end fails again. What is more surprising is that, at that time when the second team was sent to conduct the primaries. The chairman of the Primaries locked himself in a room to delay the time when thousand of APC members are waiting to hold the election before the time. An indication that, it was already setup from Adam Oshiomole directives. To salvage the party from Oshiomole’s evil plan against zamfara APC, Yari has to quickly perform the primaries under the NWC to protect the party. Then who is a failure here between Yari and Oshiomole ?.

At that time, Yari can decamp to any party and win his election hands down in zamfara state, because the people of zamfara are with the Yari and not the party. But he prepared to stand and stay in A!PC a party he formed with his own hand and nutred to progress. Its abnormal for Yari to abandoned the house he built for millions of party members in Nigeria. So, he continued with the struggles in APC after winning the elections 100 percent from Tribunal to the Supreme Court just to ensure justice for APC before the Supreme Court delivered the success of the APC to the opposition party PDP.

Imagine Yari a man who fought such kind of a political battle to win a governorship seat for the party, 3 senators, 7 House of Reps and 24 state Assembly members, but Oshiomole as the party chairman cannot find a way to settle a simple crisis within the party that already won the elections. This alone says alot for Oshiomole to be the worst APC national Chairman.

To say the least, upon all this, today Oshiomole has the gut to even calls Yari a failure. But its very open that one will now belief that the best person to call a worst failure should be Adam Oshiomole whose under his leadership as APC Chairman, the party suffrpered the following ;

1- APC lost over 3 governors to the opposition PDP especially Governor Aminu Tambuwal of sokoto, because Adams Oshiomole failed to managed them in the party.

2- In 2019 under Oshiomole APC lost over 5 states including Edo state, the state of Adam Oshiomole due to lack of proper management of the party by Oshiomole.

3- Zamfara state that was completely APC state under Yari and has won all the elections, lost at the court due to improper administrative nature of Oshiomole.

4- Oshiomole as chairman of APC that used the party as his personal bank account where he lured incomes from the candidates of his choice to secure tickets.

5- Oshiomole that can’t delivere his own state to the party he was chairing or on the presidential election should definetly considered the worst APC chairman of APC.

Finally, Oshiomole’s serial failure to the party, was the main reason for sacking him out as the APC national chairman and on this who is a real failure between Yari and Oshiomole ?

Concerned Citizens of Zamfara.