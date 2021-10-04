The Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the National Assembly have expressed the readiness of youths in Nigeria to take over the affairs of the nation during a two-day national retreat held in Lagos.

The retreat themed ‘Youth Alliance – Towards 2023 General Elections’ is aimed at bringing Nigerian youths together for the purpose of ensuring that power is handed over to the young ones in all sectors of the Nigerian society.

During the event, dignitaries that include the Youngest Chief Whip in Nigeria, Honourable Muhktar Pajek, the special assistant on Youth and Students affairs to Governor Yahaya Bello, Honourable Jubril Oludare, the senior special assistant to Governor Yahaya Bello on Entertainment, Hon. Juwon ‘Jumabee’ Olorunipa, and several top members of the forum were in attendance.

During his speech, Hon Jubril Oludare who represented Kogi state governor frowned against the notion that Nigerian youths are not ready to lead the country. He explained that at the moment, the country has lots of young governors and parliamentarians doing well in their various capacities.

While citing Kogi state as an example, He made it known that the state is enjoying the dividend of having young people in governance starting from the governor down to his appointees.

He noted that the legacy Nigeria celebrates today were built by our founders when they were youths, hence, the need for them to step down from leadership and provide mentorship to guide the youths coming on board.

Although, He recognized the part old leaders play in advising the young ones but reinstated the fact that the youths are now ready to take the entirety of the country come 2023.

‘‘I see all young faces here and I begin to ask myself, how will people say the youths are not ready when we have experience youths on board in governance? We have state governors that are young who are doing very well, we are evident of it in Kogi. We have parliamentarians that are young and are doing the needful. I look at a forum or opportunity where in 2023 as election unfolds, we will take over the entirety of this country’’

‘’In USA, barrack Obama was produced by students, Macron of France was the youngest among those that contested because the youths know what they stood for and ensured he emerged’’

‘’The legacy we celebrate today as Nigerians were built by our founding fathers when they were youths, you cannot be a youth yesterday, a youth today and a youth tomorrow, it’s a process. As you ruled in the era of being youths and advanced into an older age, the best you can do is provide mentorship to guide the youths coming on board’’

‘’We are not disrespectful to our elders as young executives in governance, they are people we have also consulted for guidance but as young people, we need to make our voice known now, we need to sting our feet firm on the ground and say enough is enough, the youth is ready to take over Nigeria’’