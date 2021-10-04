2023: Tinubu’s presidential posters litters Lagos

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, posters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have flooded Lagos.

Tinubu is, however, yet to formally declare for the presidency in 2023. But notwithstanding, his support group in the southwest operating under the umbrella of Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) is intensifying consultation and mobilisation for the former governor of Lagos State who, for some time now, has been in London where he underwent knee surgeries.

Tinubu’s posters for the 2023 presidential election are seen around strategic areas in Lagos, such as Ojota, Maryland, Ketu Ikeja, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Ikotun, Igando, Ojuelegba among others.

SWAGA’23 which is being led by a former minister of works and media adviser to the late Moshood Abiola, Dayo Adeyeye, has since inaugurated chapters in Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States after its regional inauguration in Ibadan, the political headquarters of Western Nigeria, on December 15, 2020.

The group commenced a week-long sensitisation, consultation and mobilisation tour in Lagos with visits to traditional rulers in Badagry, Ikeja, and Lagos Divisions solicited for their support.

Speaking after meeting with traditional rulers in the three divisions of the state on Monday, Adeyeye said, the group was forging ahead because of the positive responses it is receiving from millions of Nigerians.

He urged the traditional rulers in the areas visited to prevail on Tinubu, to run for the 2023 presidential election.

According to the national chairman of SWAGA 23, Tinubu is preferred for the highest service, having demonstrated that capacity as former governor of Lagos state.

He said that Tinubu was eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, as he would inspire a new hope for Nigeria.

Adeyeye described Tinubu as a national asset, a hunter for talent, a lover of human development, an economic problem solver and a bridge builder.

“We are here to visit the traditional rulers because they are a vital element in governance, we were in Badagry yesterday, today, we met with the monarchs in Ikeja Division and Lagos Division”, he said.

Secretary of the group in Lagos, Khafilat Ogbara, said their visit to the traditional rulers was purposely for sensitization, consultation and mobilisation of people in different areas of the state ahead of the inauguration of the group in the state.

All the monarchs in their response endorsed the candidature of Tinubu beckoned him to contest for president.

Prominent among the traditional rulers encouraging Tinubu to contest for president are Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, Ojora of Ijora Land, Fatai Ojora, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Elegushi of Ikateland and others.