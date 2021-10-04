Monday, October 4, 2021
    BBNaija: Reno Omokiri Drags Femi Fani-Kayode Over His 2020 Comment (Photo)

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Reno Omokiri called out FFK on his IG handle about his old tweets about bbnaija

    He wrote
    As bbnaija ends, Nigerians should be reminded that a year ago, Femi Fani- Kayodr was condemning Nigerian youths for not being patriotic enough to save their country from buhari, like colonel Assimi Goïta, the youthful Mali coup leader, and instead focusing on Big Brother Naija. Exactly a year after he made that statement, Big Brother Fani- Kayodr who condemned Nigerian youths, was himself Commending Buhari. No be JuJu be that?

    To borrow his own words “truly pitiful”

