Monday, October 4, 2021
    Blackout In Lagos As Ikeja Electric Announces Power Upgrade

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Electricity consumers in some parts of Lagos State will have to endure power outage over the next eight weeks.

    The power outage, which will run from 8am to 6 pm daily, begins on October 11.

    The Chief Technical Officer, Ikeja Electric (IE), Jide Kumapayi, who made this known in Lagos, explained that the reason is to enable the IE carry out an upgrade to the 132KVA conductors from Ogba to Ikeja.

    He listed areas to be affected to include Oregun axis; Police Training College axis; Anifowoshe; Ojodu; Oba Akran; Magodo; Omole Phase 1 and Oke-Ira, among others.

