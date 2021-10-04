Boko Haram Invades Damboa Borno, Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Flee To Sambisa

Many feared killed, hundreds flee to Sambisa as Boko Haram invades Borno LGA, Damboa

Suspected armed members of Boko Haram terrorists have invaded the Council headquarters of Damboa in Borno state shooting sporadically as they engaged troops locations.

Damboa is about an 85km drive from Maiduguri the state capital located centre of the sambisa forests in the southern Borno Senatorial District.

Due to the closing of the Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu 185km road, the resilient people living in the Council area have to spend more than 450km drive before accessing Damboa and Maiduguri.

Sources told our Vanguard that the insurgents stormed the community at about 5:30 pm, stressing that, many were feared dead and injured including the terrorists, with properties set ablaze at the time of filing this report.

The District Head of Damboa, Zanna Lawan Maina who spoke to our Correspondent in Maiduguri, confirmed the Boko Haram invasion into Damboa, but insisted that he could not have details yet, as the only telecommunication service (Airtel) was not clear enough for accessing communication with residents.

“Yes some armed Boko Haram terrorists invaded Damboa this evening, I am not in the town as I am away for an official engagement.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get access to the only existing telecommunication service provided by Airtel to ascertain the condition as of the time of the incident”. Maina lamented

