A staff of the Nigeria Television Authority, (NTA) Onwukwe Chukwu Obiahu, who was stoned to death by unknown assailants in Okene, Kogi state has been laid to rest, WonderTV Media reports.

It was earlier reported that Obiahu was stoned to death by unknown assailants in Okene shortly after he closed from work on Tuesday night, September 7.

The corpse of the 36-year-old who worked at the engineering department of the NTA boaster station in Okene was found along Okene Ogori Magong road on Wednesday morning, September 8.

Obiahu was buried in his hometown, Ezi Agbii, Ukpa Village in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Saturday, October 2.

A friend of the deceased, Irem Raphael, who shared photos from the funeral ceremony on Facebook, wrote:

“The reality of life. The two most important days in ur life, the day u are born and the day u find out why.”

“My brother and friend today marks ur exit from this world, u were cut short at ur prime but we take solace in the Lord and keep praying God to give the young family u left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost and grant u eternal rest in his bosom.

“Adieu Engr Onwukwe Chukwu Obiahu! Adieu Brother!! Adieu Friend!!! Adieu the GSSA Old Boy.!!!! God be with u till we meet again.”