Monday, October 4, 2021
    FGN Bond Yields Fall for Most Maturities Tracked on Bullish Sentiment…

    In the just concluded week, activity in the secondary market was relatively bullish at the shorter end of the curve than at the longer end.

    Hence, the 5-year, 13.53% FGN APR 2025
    paper, 10-year 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 bond
    and 10-year 13.98% FGN MAR 2028 debt
    gained N0.50, N0.18 and N0.20 respectively; their corresponding yields moderated to 9.61% (from 9.79%), 10.96% (from 11.02%) and 11.55% (from 11.60%) respectively in line with our expectations.

    However, the 20-year 16.25% FGN MAR 2037 paper lost by N0.86, its corresponding yield rose to 12.76% (from 12.65%).

    Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market further fell for most maturities tracked; the 10-year, 6.375% JUL 12, 2023 was flat at 2.86%, 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047 debt lost USD0.25, USD0.58 and USD0.31 respectively; their corresponding yields rose to 3.19% (from 3.08%), 7.82% (from 7.76%) and 7.95% (from 7.79%) respectively

    In the new week, we expect local OTC bond prices to moderate (and yields to rise) as traders stay on the sidelines given the recent increase in T-bills rate for 364-day by 30bps.

