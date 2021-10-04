IPOB, The Monster By Nnamdi Kanu

Characteristics of IPOB foot soldiers(unknown gunmen) include lack of education. Someone will install a streetlight and they would suspect it is a cctv camera, then go ahead to target the individual.They don’t know the difference between streetlight and cctv.

Another characteristics of IPOB is their violent stance against election. They have issued threats against election in Igboland, therefore no reasonable human being can exonerate them.

Applauding and hailing unknown gunmen is another characteristics of IPOB. Whenever there is news of police attacked by unknown gunmen, IPOB members rejoice. ‘The unknown gunmen are spreading the gospel’ is their anthem.

Influential people go with police escorts, so when you are foolishly clapping for unknown gunmen, don’t forget that collateral damage is inevitable especially when you recruited ‘ndi egbuwara isi’ as the militant arm of IPOB.

Some of you don’t like IPOB but you are scared of condemning them openly. When you condemn bokoharam in public, don’t you think you are a hypocrite?

For those of you that don’t reside in southeast but support the foolishness of IPOB, may your foolishness increase beyond measure.

When Buhari paid a visit to Imo state, IPOB displayed their cowardice. They disappeared. They didn’t force Buhari to observe sit-at-home.

But as soon as Buhari left, IPOB resumed their attacks on fellow Igbos.

This is a harvest of brainwashing by Nnamdi Kanu.

I listen to radio Biafra so I know how they behave. Listening to the callers, you can feel the terrorists in them.

Nnamdi Kanu clearly directed IPOB to attack policemen and army on one of his broadcasts.

When you support a man that called Igbo women prostitutes, you can support any nonsense.

If the prosecuting team of FG is serious, they should have enough evidence to nail Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB got no secret. They speak and forget what they speak. Unfortunately for them, the internet never forgets.