Many killed as hoodlums burn down SSS, police headquarters in Nnewi

The incident occurred at about 1:00 p.m. when hoodlums stormed the offices, overpowered personnel and torched “everywhere,” a witness said.

Armed attackers on Sunday set alight the police and State Security Service field offices in Nnewi, witnesses told Peoples Gazette.

“The attackers said they don’t want to see any Nigerian flag standing in the area,” a witness said.

Figures as to death and injuries could not be immediately ascertained by The Gazette. Spokespersons for the police and the SSS did not immediately return a request seeking comments.

The attack marked yet another escalation of hostilities raging over separatist agitations across the region, as well as attacks by armed herders, cultists and other violent criminals.

Details shortly…