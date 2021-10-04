Monday, October 4, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Many killed as hoodlums burn down SSS, police headquarters in Nnewi

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    7

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The incident occurred at about 1:00 p.m. when hoodlums stormed the offices, overpowered personnel and torched “everywhere,” a witness said.

    Armed attackers on Sunday set alight the police and State Security Service field offices in Nnewi, witnesses told Peoples Gazette.

    The incident occurred at about 1:00 p.m. when hoodlums stormed the offices, overpowered personnel and torched “everywhere,” a witness said.

    “The attackers said they don’t want to see any Nigerian flag standing in the area,” a witness said.

    Figures as to death and injuries could not be immediately ascertained by The Gazette. Spokespersons for the police and the SSS did not immediately return a request seeking comments.

    The attack marked yet another escalation of hostilities raging over separatist agitations across the region, as well as attacks by armed herders, cultists and other violent criminals.

    Details shortly…

    Previous articleIgbariam Villagers In Anambra State On The Run As Fulani Herdsmen Attack Them
    Next articleMuazu Abubakar Magarya: Father Of Zamfara Speaker Dies In Bandits Custody
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com