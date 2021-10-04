In the just concluded week, a fresh report

released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equities trading revealed that total equities market transactions declined marginally in August 2021 compared to the volume of transactions executed in July 2021 as foreign

portfolio investors sold more than they bought, hence further moving out of the local equities market.

However, the domestic institutional and

retail investors gradually moved into the market to pick up the sold shares at cheaper prices.

The local investors appeared to be bullish amid releases of corporates’ half-year financial results, which have been generally positive, and the prospect for half-year dividend payments in the month of September.

Notably, the relative downward trend in interest rates, especially for 364-day treasury bills, also contributed to the increased inflow transactions by local investors on the domestic bourse month-on-month (m- o-m).

The stop rate for 364-day T-bill fell to 6.80% in August from 8.20% at the end of July 2021; as at the last auction on September 29, 2021, stop rate stood at 7.50%.

Accordingly, domestic institutional investors transacted the most, followed by retail investors; while foreign portfolio investors’ contribution was the least but with a larger increase in outflows.

Hence, the ratio of total domestic transactions to total foreign transactions tilted lower to 72:28 in the month under review, from 83:17 in July 2021 – total domestic transactions declined by 13.71% while total foreign portfolio transactions increased by 63.30% – amid higher increase in outflows.

Specifically, total transactions on the NGX moderated to N89.42 billion in August 2021 (from N89.77 billion printed in July 2021); of which total domestic transactions decreased month-on-month (m-o-m) to N64.06 billion (from N74.24 billion).

The FPI transactions rose to N25.36 billion in August (from N15.53 billion printed in July).

A further breakdown of the FPI transactions in August 2021 showed that foreign portfolio inflows jumped to N10.72 billion (from 7.50 billion); however, foreign portfolio outflows jumped to N14.64 billion in August from N8.03 billion in July.

On the part of local investors, we saw increased stake in the equities market – their inflow transactions were N33.82 billion, higher than the N30.24 billion worth of outflows.

Further breakdown showed that retail inflow transactions were N16.66 billion, higher than N15.23 billion outflows. The domestic institutional investors’ inflow transactions were N17.16 billion, higher than the N15.01 billion worth of outflows from them.

Given the bullish approach of the local investors, the NSE All Share Index (ASI) rose by 1.74% to 39,219.61 index points for the month of August 2021.

In another development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appears to be ready to go live with the e-Naira (local digital currency) tomorrow October 1, 2021 as scheduled even as the website, https://enaira.com/, for the digital currency went live in the course of the week.

Some of the benefits that are expected to accrue from the introduction of the local digital currency tomorrow include: provision of secure, cheaper and increased speed of diaspora remittance option; and provision of financial inclusion by making financial services available to people or communities who do not have banking opportunities amongst others.

Cowry Research expects equities market to be bullish in the last quarter of the year amid improved corporates’ half-year financial results churned out by most companies on the exchange.

Specifically, we are positive on some of the tier-1 banking stocks, such as ZENITHBANK and UBA as they are likely to sustain or increase their dividend payout.

Meanwhile, amid other benefits surrounding the digital currency, its operability would depend on its reach and availability of internet services, among other things.