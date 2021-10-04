Monday, October 4, 2021
    Nigerian Stock Exchange Index Up 3.23% as Investors Make N655.89 billion Profit…

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    In the just concluded week, the domestic
    equities market index sustained its bullish sentiment as investors went home with over N655.89 billion in just one week.

    Specifically, investors in UPL, DANGCEM, PRESCO and COURTVILLE shares went home smiling at the end of the week given the appreciable increases in their respective share prices.

    Hence, given the bullish sentiment in the
    equities space, the NSE ASI rose w-o-w by
    3.23% to settle at 40,221.17 points.

    Consequently, the YTD loss of the domestic
    bourse melted to 0.12%. Sectoral performance was also positive as four of the five indices tracked closed northwards.

    The NSE Banking, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial indexes rose by 0.60%, 3.35%, 0.92% and 6.65% respectively to close at 370.85points, 567.17points, 367.27points and 2,089.38points respectively.

    On the flip side, the NSE Insurance index fell by 7.58% to 173.04points.

    Meanwhile, market activity came in stronger as high net worth investors sustained their investment in the equities market given the volume of trades in DANGCEM, NESTLE and FBNH.

    Hence the volume and value of stocks traded ballooned by 69.46% and 16.25% respectively to 2.19 billion units and N16.18 billion respectively.

    However, deals fell to 14,373 deals.

    In the new week, we expect the equities market index to close in positive territory as investors take position ahead of companies’ nine months financial results releases.

