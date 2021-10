ABUJA, Oct 4 – Nigeria’s biggest lender, Access Bank (ACCESS.LG) has issued a $500 million Eurobond, priced at 9.125%, one of the bookrunner said on Monday.

The latest issue — a Basel-III compliant perpetual bond –the first of its kind for a Nigerian bank, is the second dollar-denominated bond for Access Bank in less than a month.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely