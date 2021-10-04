Northern Governors’ Meeting On The Corpses Of Their Own People

Few days ago, there was a meeting of all the Northern governors in Kaduna state. A meeting and an association of unscrupulous people who came out to show the world how much they despised the people they so much claim to represent.

The night before that meeting, terrorists attacked villages in that same Kaduna state they held that meeting and killed dozens of innocent citizens in their sleep. It is unimaginable that these so called leaders not only went ahead with that meeting, but they barely even talked about what happened that day, rather they were all about the North retaining power and rejection of VAT policy proposals by Southern Nigerian governors. This is exactly what these people have reduced their citizens to.

In a sane society, those governors in Kaduna would have at least paid a visit to Kaura LGA and commiserated with the family members and communities of the victims. Kaura is just a few hours from Kaduna city. Words and gestures of sympathy, encouragement, solidarity and support from these leaders would have gone a long way. These heartless ‘Homo sapiens’ we call leaders over here could not even acknowledge what happened, let alone be physically present or at least send a delegation to sympathize with the people who elected them into power.

This was the reason why the Freedom fighter Nnamdi Kanu gave Nigeria a perfect description by calling a ZOO. Yet many of us came out to attack him. Infact, I think he was being too diplomatic with that name because in reality, Nigeria is a JUNGLE where the predators hunt down the prey and life goes on. Everyone for himself situation. This does not happen in a zoo where there is still some form of law and order.

Lalong who claims to be the spokesperson of that union of insincere souls left his own Plateau state with several of his own innocent citizens, most of whom were children killed that same day. Till now, we are yet to see any message from him in that regards.

Lalong, I will not mince words to let you that you know that you went to that meeting to represent yourself and your political ambitions and not the citizens of the Plateau who voted you into power. Enjoy your show of shame while it lasts.

You claim to be supporting another president of Northern extraction, meanwhile the entire tenure of this current northern president has brought nothing other than blood, tears and sorrows on the Plateau and all over the country.

As for my beloved people of the Plateau Gurara Gongola region, if at this time you still believe that your interests as a person still falls under the identity and association of AREWA, you need to think again.

The Core-northerners have hardly come out to denounce this terrible position of their leaders because of their power-drunk and born-to-rule mentality, the lives of their citizens does not mean much to them.

We the Middlebelters are not a power-drunk people without shame. We value and respect the lives of our people over politics.

The people of Kaura in Southern Kaduna and Miango in Plateau state are celebrating their Independence day in tears, sorrows and grief and we would rather stand with them to mourn and console them rather than celebrating the Independence of a failed nation that cannot protect it’s citizens from terrorists nor even sympathize with them.

If you are from the Plateau Gurara Gongola region, the Middlebelt or anyone else who read this to this point, and and believe in the contents therein, please do well to share it on your wall/pages/groups with your friends and families. You can also search for, like and comment on the page PLATEAU GURARA GONGOLA as a way of showing your support.

Together, we shall overcome!

Written by

Noah K. Son_Of_The_Plateau

Plateau Gurara Gongola.