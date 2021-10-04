Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Top Stories Photo Of The 300L Unizik Student, IPOB Shot Dead In Nnewi Today By Naija247news Editorial Team October 4, 2021 0 6 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Must read Adetimehin Valuable Rallying Figure For APC – Jimoh Ibrahim October 4, 2021 Politicians Go Into Hiding In Anambra As Gunmen Break Loose October 4, 2021 Rotimi Williams’ Son, Ladi, Dies From COVID-19 Complications October 4, 2021 Photo Of The 300L Unizik Student, IPOB Shot Dead In Nnewi Today October 4, 2021 Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Photo of the 300L Unizik Student, IPOB shot dead in Nnewi Today A 300 level med rehab student of Unizik simply identified as Chioma was shot to death today in Nnewi, Anambra state. Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Previous articleSHAMEFUL: Governor Willie Obiano’s World Class Modern Pedestrian Toll Bridge In Onitsha , Anambra State.Next articleRotimi Williams’ Son, Ladi, Dies From COVID-19 Complications - Advertisement - More articles Rotimi Williams’ Son, Ladi, Dies From COVID-19 Complications October 4, 2021 SHAMEFUL: Governor Willie Obiano’s World Class Modern Pedestrian Toll Bridge In Onitsha , Anambra State. October 4, 2021 Kidnappers Of Air Vice-Marshal Sikiru Smith Arrested In Lagos October 4, 2021 You must log in to post a comment. - Advertisement - Latest article Adetimehin Valuable Rallying Figure For APC – Jimoh Ibrahim October 4, 2021 Politicians Go Into Hiding In Anambra As Gunmen Break Loose October 4, 2021 Rotimi Williams’ Son, Ladi, Dies From COVID-19 Complications October 4, 2021 Photo Of The 300L Unizik Student, IPOB Shot Dead In Nnewi Today October 4, 2021 SHAMEFUL: Governor Willie Obiano’s World Class Modern Pedestrian Toll Bridge In Onitsha , Anambra State. October 4, 2021 Share this:TweetTelegramPrintPocketWhatsAppMore Related
You must log in to post a comment.