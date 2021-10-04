Politicians Go Into Hiding In Anambra As Gunmen Break Loose

There is currently tension in Anambra State due to the widespread violence recorded in the buildup to the November governorship election.

Many politicians have gone into hiding as a result of the activities of rampaging gunmen.

The latest of such known attack happened on Friday when a policeman and the driver of a federal lawmaker were killed while a police station was set on fire.

Gunmen had attacked the convoy of the lawmaker representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chris Emeka Azubogu.

Azubogu, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) few hours before the incident, was not in the convoy when the assailant struck.

Two days before the attack, seven persons, including, Dr Chike Akunyili, widower of Dr Dora Akunyili, former Director-General of the National Agency for Food Administration and Drug Control (NAFDAC), were murdered in broad daylight.

Dethroned traditional ruler of Mkpunando Aguleri, Alex Edozieuno, was murdered weeks before the killing of Akunyili.

Edozieuno was killed along Ezu Bridge, Otuocha in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra.

Andy Uba, governorship candidate of the APC in Anambra, on Saturday suspended the flag-off of his campaign due to the killings.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been on rampage not just in Anambra but across the South East.

However, it is unclear if the killings in Anambra have political undertone or IPOB is behind them.

Currently, banners and bill boards bearing campaign massages are being pulled down while branded campaign vehicles are hardly seen on the streets.

Also, Nigerian coat of arms and flags have been removed in some public and government buildings for fear of the attack by gunmen.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, neither answered calls nor replied a text message sent.

However , there is a heavy security presence in the state.

The police special commando squad has over 30 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) at major security flash points such as the River Niger bridge head, Upper Iweka, Nkpor, Abagana, Amawbia bye pass to the Enugu- Onitsha expressways as well as Oba junction along Onitsha-Owerri express way.

Also officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) have been deployed across the state.

According to a release by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Okadigbo Damian, the state commandant, Mr. Everestus Chimezie Obiayo, has ordered the Head of Operations, Department of Intelligence and Investigations Department and Rapid Response Squad to coordinate security deployments and ensure that officers operate within the context of the law.

Daily Trust gathered a major security operation is underway in Anambra.

“Men of secret service and other security operatives will flood Anambra in a few days from now,” the source said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured residents of Anambra of its preparedness for the election.

