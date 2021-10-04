Nigerian Soldiers Flee As Unknown Gunmen Enforce Sit-at-home In Enugu, Imo, Burn Tricycle

Hoodlums took advantage of the situation to scatter some wares already displayed by shop owners who had fled.

A tricycle was on Monday morning burnt by unknown gunmen who were allegedly enforcing the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Enugu State.

The gunmen were said to have intercepted the tricycle at Amechi Road, beside Romchi filling station in Enugu.

SaharaReporters gathered that soldiers who were called to calm the situation fled after a gun battle with the gunmen.

“The gunmen asked the rider why he refused to remain indoors. The owner and his passengers were unhurt. The Keke (commercial tricycle) was carrying passengers. They forced the occupants out, collected their phones, and set the Keke ablaze.

“When Nigerian soldiers came for the distress call, the gunmen engaged them and they fled. The army zoomed off from unknown gunmen around St. Paul’s Primary School, Achara Layout, Enugu,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Also, gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB have stormed the streets and markets of Owerri, the Imo state capital to ensure residents stay indoors even though the pro-Biafra group has kicked against such enforcement.

There was pandemonium in the town as gunmen forced traders to close shops.

In a report by Daily Trust, motorists quickly made U-turns while many passengers disembarked from their vehicles.

The confusion, which started at Wethral Road, spread to neighbouring Mbaise Road, Douglas Road, and Naze along the Aba- Owerri Road.

Some traders at the multi-million Alaba International Market and Naze Cluster markets were said to have closed their shops and locked the gates leading to the market.

Schools were closed while parents rushed to pick up their children. It was not immediately known what actually happened, but it was gathered that the gunmen had arrived Owerri from Aba ostensibly to enforce the order in Imo.