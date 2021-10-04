→ Investors as the Lagos Custom street sustained last week positive sentiment with a marginal growth of 0.05%, resuming the new quarter on a positive note.

This follows the price appreciation in small and medium capitalized stocks.

As a result, the All-Share Index rose by 21.88 bps, representing a 0.05 percent increase to close at 40,243.05.

While the Market Capitalization gained ₦14.45 bn, representing an uptick of 0.07 percent to close at ₦20.97 trillion following the additional listing of 5.08 billion ordinary shares of 50k each of Jaiz Bank Plc at ₦0.65 per share.

→ However, the market activities traded negatively, as the total volume and value dipped by 80.67 percent, and 74.88 percent, respectively.

A total of 202.36 million units of shares valued at ₦1.86 billion were traded in 4,066 deals.

In that regard, FIDELITYBK outdid the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 9.37 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by GTCO (9.03%), FBNH (8.97%), UNIVINSURE (7.65%), and CHAMPION (7.01%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

While, GTCO appeared to be the most traded stock in value terms, with 27.48 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

→ MANSARD topped the gainers’ chart with price appreciation of 9.87 percent, followed by ETERNA (8.57%), UCAP (3.91%), FCMB (2.08%), FBNH (1.86%), UBA (0.66%), DANGSUGAR (0.57%), ZENITHBANK (0.21%), GTCO (0.18%) and 14 others.

Conversely, MORISON led the decliners’ chart as its share price dipped by 10.00 percent to close at ₦1.89, as NNFM (-9.94%), WEMABANK (-3.75%), CHAMPION (-1.91%), FIDELITYBK (-0.81%), STERLNBANK (-0.68%), and WAPCO (-0.44%) amongst others also declined in price.

Consequently, the market breadth closed positively, recording 23 gainers and 14 losers.