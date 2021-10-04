At least one person was killed by unknown gunmen, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nnewi, Anambra State on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Chioma, a College of Sciences student at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Also, it was learnt that the offices of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were razed by the gunmen.

A video seen by SaharaReporters shows a burning building said to be the DSS office.

A man speaking in the video says, “DSS office on fire live on Sunday morning. Both Road Safety office and DSS office on fire this Sunday morning.”

One Mfomso Emem (Tailor gal), @Sonsydarling1 tweeted, “This Nnewi currently being terrorised by IPOB, one of the busiest roundabouts for trading is now left empty. People running for safety. Shot a Unizik student this afternoon to bleed to death.

“Why kill and destroy the people you want to rule? Who is sponsoring them?”

Meanwhile, some of Chioma’s colleagues have been paying tribute to her on social media.

One Beville (@beville001) tweeted, “Just lost one of my school mate(Chioma) in college of health sciences okofia Nnewi to unknown gun men.”

Another person, Ijeoma Ezeasor (@EzeasorIje) tweeted, “Chioma died today in the hands of those who claimed to be Unknown Gun Men. They will never know peace. Chioma go in peace.

Nnewi is bleeding!!!!”

Earlier, SaharaReporters reporter that gunmen attacked the residence of Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Nnewi, Anambra State.

There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack.

Igbokwe in a Facebook post on Sunday said some parts of the building were burnt by the gunmen.

He added that CCTV cameras captured the arsonists arriving in a vehicle at his residence in the town.

He said, “Here it is. My Home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost. To God be the glory.

“IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they raised down my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory. I am still alive.”

This comes shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) party chieftain blamed all attacks in the South-East region on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).