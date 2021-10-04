Monday, October 4, 2021
    Zuckerberg’s Personal Wealth Drops $6 Billion in Hours as Facebook Plunges

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news Editorial Team
    CEO drops to No. 5 on list of world’s richest, below Gates

    Stock slide knocks his net worth down to $121.6 billion

    Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by more than $6 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’s flagship products offline.

    A selloff sent the social-media giant’s stock plummeting 4.9% on Monday, adding to a drop of about 15% since mid-September.

    The stock slide on Monday sent Zuckerberg’s worth down to $121.6 billion, dropping him below Bill Gates to No. 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s down from almost $140 billion in a matter of weeks, according to the index.

    Topping the charts

    The world’s five wealthiest people are worth a combined $795 billion

    Source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

    As of Oct. 4, 2021

     

    On Sept. 13, the Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of stories based on a cache of internal documents, revealing that Facebook knew about a wide range of problems with its products — such as Instagram’s harm to teenage girls’ mental health and misinformation about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots — while downplaying the issues in public. The reports have drawn the attention of government officials, and on Monday, the whistleblower revealed herself.

    In response, Facebook has emphasized that the issues facing its products, including political polarization, are complex and not caused by technology alone.

    “I think it gives people comfort to assume that there must be a technological or a technical explanation for the issues of political polarization in the United States,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, told CNN.

    — With assistance by Jack Witzig

