Tuesday, October 5, 2021
    Investors’ Wealth Gains ₦247Bn as NGX-ASI Turn Positive

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    2

    The Nigeria equity market sustained the positive rally to four successive trading sessions as the market performance indicators surged by 1.18 percent to put the market Year-to-Date at 1.11 percent.

    The positive sentiment was impacted by market momentum in blue-chip stocks, coupled with the investors’ reaction to AIRTELAFRI share buyback.

    Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 473.61 bps, representing a 1.18 percent increase to close at 40,716.66.

    While the Market Capitalization gained ₦246.79 bn, representing an upsurge of 1.18percent to close at ₦21.22 trillion.

    → Likewise, the market activities traded positively, as the total volume and value grew by 113.97 percent, and 67.63 percent, respectively.

    A total of 432.99 million units of shares valued at ₦3.13 billion were traded in 4,377 deals.

    In that regard, UNIVINSURE outdid the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 24.27 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by FBNH (10.69%), ACCESS (7.09%), GTCO (5.93%), and COURTVILLE (5.17%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

    While, GTCO remained the most traded stock in value terms, with 23.08 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

    → FBNH topped the gainers’ chart with price appreciation of 9.76 percent, followed by AIRTELAFRI (6.29%), UBA (4.61%), ACCESS (2.73%), ZENITHANK (1.70%), GTCO (1.42%), ETERNA (1.32%), VITAFOAM (1.17%), UCAP (1.08%), DANGSUGAR (0.57&%) and 22 others.

    On the other hand, UPL led the decliners’ chart as its share price dipped by 9.63 percent to close at ₦1.22, as CHIPLC (-4.84%), WAPIC (-4.00%), MAYBAKER (-2.87%), NEIMETH (-2.86%), FLOURMILL (-2.34%), WEMABANK (-1.30%), and FCMB (-1.02%) amongst others also declined in price.

    Consequently, the market breadth closed positively, recording 32 gainers and 18 losers.

