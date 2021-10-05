Tuesday, October 5, 2021
    Operation Golden Down: Military Begins Movement Of Troops Nationwide

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Nigerian Army will on Monday commence three exercises nationwide.

    The exercises are code named Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace and Still Water.

    According to a statement on Sunday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, would flag off all the exercises in Enugu State.

    He added that the operations were designed to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide.

    Onyema urged residents not to panic sighting movement of troops and equipment.

    The statement was titled, “COAS flags-off Exercises Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace and Still Water nationwide”.

