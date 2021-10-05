Tuesday, October 5, 2021
    Why Kano State Gov Ganduje’s wife was arrested – EFCC

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Hafsat Ganduje, the wife of Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a bribery and land fraud case.

    Hafsat Ganduje had previously been invited to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on September 13. However, she shunned the invitation.

    The EFCC then threatened to arrest her.

    Premium Times reports that investigators are questioning Mrs. Ganduje over allegations relating to land fraud in a petition submitted by her own son.

    Abdulazeez told the EFCC that he was approached by a property developer to help facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars and at least 35 million naira as “facilitation commission.”

    Abdulazeez said he paid the sum in dollars to his mother, Mrs. Ganduje.

    Months later however, the property developer discovered that the plots of land he wanted and had paid the first family for, had been allocated to other buyers.

