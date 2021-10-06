Access Bank to reward customers with cash to promote remittance services

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, Sept. 30, 2021 In an effort to promote diaspora remittance services, Access Bank Plc. has promised to reward its customers with cash prizes when they receive money from their families, friends and associates abroad.

The bank’s Executive Director, Mr Victor Etuokwu, made the promise in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Etuokwu said that the initiative was in line with the bank’s desire to create value and meet the needs of its customers.

“We are delighted to be a gateway to promoting dollar remittances into the country and we encourage our customers, their loved ones and friends to use our international money transfer services which will enable them to enjoy the cash rewards we have on offer.

“We are committed to sustaining the ease of inflows of diaspora remittances into Nigeria and consequently contribute to poverty reduction and enhancement of economic growth across all social economic levels.

“We will be rewarding customers who receive funds three times in a month with N2,000, and six times in a month with N5,000. This is our own little way to appreciate our customers for their loyalty and patronage.

“We maintain a strong relationship with our remittance partners: Sendwave, WorldRemit, Western Union, Ria, Boss Revolution, MoneyGram, Transfast, Smallworld, Paysend, First Apple, Nairagram, Glocurrency, Caperemit and other international money transfer services,” he said.

Etuokwu said that the bank was committed to delivering excellent services to its customers.

“This offer is open to customers and non-customers of Access Bank.

“To be part of this offer, simply walk into any of our branches nationwide to receive your funds,” he said.

Etuokwu said that Access Bank had, over the years, leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience.

